A few months ago, a scandal erupted in the chess world which led to some pretty wild speculation around a specific chess player. We won’t go into any of the details except to say that there is virtually no physical evidence of any method this player allegedly used to cheat in a specific in-person chess match. But [Teddy Warner] was interested in at least providing a proof-of-concept for how this cheating could have been done, though, and came up with this device which signals a chess player through a shoe.
The compact device is small enough to fit in the sole of one of the player’s shoes, and is powered by an ATtiny412 microcontroller paired with a HC-06 Bluetooth module. The electronics are fitted into a 3D printed case along with a small battery which can then be placed into the sole of a shoe, allowing the wearer to feel the vibrations from a small offset-weight motor. With a second person behind a laptop and armed with a chess engine, the opponent’s moves can be fed into the computer and the appropriate response telegraphed through the shoe to the player.
While [Teddy] considers his prototype a success in demonstrating the ease at which a device like this could be used, and has made everything related to this build open source, this iteration did have a number of issues including that the motor buzzing was noticeable during play, and that his chess engine made some bizarre choices in the end game. It also requires the complicity of a second person, which is something this other chess cheating machine does away with. [Teddy] also notes himself that it’s unlikely that any chess players at the highest levels use devices like these, and that other chess experts have found no evidence of any wrongdoing in this specific scandal.
3 thoughts on “Electronic Shoe Explores Alleged Chess Misbehavior”
Thanks for ignoring the stupid vibrating butt plug “theory” that was so popular in the press.
I think you’d have to be in the room to use a bluetooth based cheat. Do they allow a people with laptops running chess engines to be in the room at a chess tournament? That would be inviting people to cheat.
Instead of a vibrating motor, you could use something like a small heating element under the foot. Maybe even a few of them in different locations.
When used carefully, it would not be obvious from the move analysis. A simple way to get some help would be just to receive current evaluation score of the position without any move suggestions. This could even be done without an accomplice.
If they’re not feeding the moves into something like DeepMind, how powerful is a chess engine running on a laptop? Enough to beat a world grand master? Call the dude out for a rematch inside a Faraday cage naked! And be done with this stupid nonsense! I bet Bobby Fischer could beat both them losers!
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)