When it comes to famous musicians, Beethoven is likely to hit most top ten charts. Researchers recently peered into his genome to see if they could predict his talent by DNA alone.
Using a previously-identified polygenetic index (PGI) for musical talent, which finds the propensity of certain genes to influence a given trait after a genome-wide association study (GWAS), the researchers were able to compare samples of Beethoven’s DNA to that of two separate population studies with known musical achievement data.
Much to the relief of those who saw Gattaca as a cautionary tale, the scientists found that Beethoven scored only around the tenth percentile for the ability to keep a beat according to his genetic markers. According to the researchers, using genetic markers to predict abilities of an individual can lead to incorrect conclusions, despite their usefulness for group level analyses.
3 thoughts on “Nature Vs Nurture In Beethoven’s Genome”
How do you know how well Beethoven could keep a beat? Did anyone ever measure him?
I think his musicality was due to his heavy drinking. I am underaking a major study to prove my theory.
“PGI for liver cirrhosis at the 96th percentile, and suggested that genetic factors may have contributed to his well-known severe liver disease, over and above effects of heavy drinking and hepatitis.
I am, somehow, less interested in the weight and convolutions of Einstein’s brain than in the near certainty that people of equal talent have lived and died in cotton fields and sweatshops.
