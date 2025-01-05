Shining Through: Germanium And Gold Leaf Transparency

Germanium. It might sound like just another periodic table entry (number 32, to be exact), but in the world of infrared light, it’s anything but ordinary. A recent video by [The Action Lab] dives into the fascinating property of germanium being transparent to infrared light. This might sound like sci-fi jargon, but it’s a real phenomenon that can be easily demonstrated with nothing more than a flashlight and a germanium coin. If you want to see how that looks, watch the video on how it’s done.
The fun doesn’t stop at germanium. In experiments, thin layers of gold—yes, the real deal—allowed visible light to shine through, provided the metal was reduced to a thickness of 100 nanometers (or: gold leaf). These hacks reveal something incredible: light interacts with materials in ways we don’t normally observe.
For instance, infrared light, with its lower energy, can pass through germanium, while visible light cannot. And while solid gold might seem impenetrable, its ultra-thin form becomes translucent, demonstrating the delicate dance of electromagnetic waves and electrons.
The implications of these discoveries aren’t just academic. From infrared cameras to optics used in space exploration, understanding these interactions has unlocked breakthroughs in technology. Has this article inspired you to craft something new? Or have you explored an effect similar to this? Let us know in the comments!
We usually take our germanium in the form of a diode. Or, maybe, a transistor.
There’s nothing odd about semiconductors being transparent to light. Electrically conductive materials absorb light well because they have “loose” electrons that can freely interact with the photons while insulating materials have their electrons bound to specific energy states that can only absorb photons of specific energies.
Consider: ordinary window glass is made of silicon. Just as well, germanium can be made into glass, and it is quite commonly used for infrared optics in that form.
Besides, Germanium is not considered a metal but a metalloid in the first place.
And:
It’s not a rare phenomenon. An oil slick on water, or butterfly wings, exhibit the same effect: 100 nm is thinner than the wavelength of visible light, so it can pass through. The oil slick displays colors because the thickness of the film matches the wavelength of those colors.
to be precise: germanium is not a metal, it is a semimetal.
It’s not that easy. A crystallographer would look at brillouin zones and the full band structure over Γ,L,X,U,K,Γ do describe solid state matter.
Somewhat related: IR light does not go though ordinary window glass. Your TV remote control probably does not work anymore if you attempt to shine it though a window from outside. IR thermo camera’s therefore also do not have lenses from glass, but other materials, and those materials are usually opaque to “visible” light. Transparent materials are only transparent in some limited range of wave length, and those ranges are not the same.
