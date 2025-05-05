Rayhunter Sniffs Out Stingrays For $30

10 Comments

These days, if you’re walking around with a cellphone, you’ve basically fitted an always-on tracking device to your person. That’s even more the case if there happens to be an eavesdropping device in your vicinity. To combat this, the Electronic Frontier Foundation has created Rayhunter as a warning device.

Rayhunter is built to detect IMSI catchers, also known as Stingrays in the popular lexicon. These are devices that attempt to capture your phone’s IMSI (international mobile subscriber identity) number by pretending to be real cell towers. Information on these devices is tightly controlled by manufacturers, which largely market them for use by law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

Rayhunter in use.

To run Rayhunter, all you need is an Orbic RC400L mobile hotspot, which you can currently source for less than $30 USD online. Though experience tells us that could change as the project becomes more popular with hackers. The project offers an install script that will compile the latest version of the software and flash it to the device from a  computer running Linux or macOS — Windows users currently have to jump through a few extra hoops to get the same results.

Rayhunter works by analyzing the control traffic between the cell tower and the hotspot to look out for hints of IMSI-catcher activity. Common telltale signs are requests to switch a connection to less-secure 2G standards, or spurious queries for your device’s IMSI. If Rayhunter notes suspicious activity, it turns a line on the Orbic’s display red as a warning. The device’s web interface can then be accessed for more information.

While IMSI catchers really took off on less-secure 2G networks, there are developments that allow similar devices to work on newer cellular standards, too. Meanwhile, if you’ve got your own projects built around cellular security, don’t hesitate to notify the tipsline!

10 thoughts on “Rayhunter Sniffs Out Stingrays For $30

  1. This probably doesn’t work for cell repeaters on 4g or 5g

    Each time the change the G they make a new “stingray”

    So this likely will not work on a lot of 4g and 5g networks at least in the USA

    Since the federal government versions can do the encryption and decryption too

    Report comment
    Reply

    1. Your phone cannot tell when it’s connected to a stingray or not, so it’s best to use your own custom encryption and obfuscation

      So if they get yo phone signal, the data is just gibberish

      But then with most people using smartphones they can install remote access Trojan to spy on GPS, listen to you microphone, and watch that camera

      Better have os Kernel protection against that, disable camera and microphone until I want to use em

      The GPS says whatever I want it too

      But they can also watch the LCD with a fast enough rat

      Report comment
      Reply

      1. Remember you don’t need to be close to a stingray

        You can be 5 or 10 mile away and it’s still listening

        Phone always connects to the strongest cell tower by design

        Report comment
        Reply

        1. And people should know that stingray aren’t necessarily a selective device, it taps everyone’s phone that’s in the area

          And federal agents have to stay up all night sifting thru all of it to see if they got what they looking for

          Report comment
          Reply

          1. Or they just go to the phone company and ISP with a court order and they simply just hand over all your data decrypted and plaintext, that’s when encryption and obfuscation become useful

            Not hiding illegal shit, just to piss off thay mitm even more

            U güd wit dat CPU?

            Report comment

    1. Depends not all police have stingrays

      If you suspect a stingray on your phone

      You probably have the FBI, cia, or federal government agency watching

      The police have to lease sting rays from the military, they down own em, they have a detailed NDA contract on how it supposed to be legally used.

      And they charge the state 100x the bomb cost for em

      Just remember north Carolina paid 250,000 USD just for one lease, and that was the old model

      They don’t actually cost that much to build

      Report comment
      Reply

    2. Also if they serve a warrant they have to tell you that they have a warrant to seize that data etc….

      If not it’s illegal, and can be considered wiretapping and stealing cables, invasion of privacy

      Report comment
      Reply

Leave a Reply

Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.