These days, if you’re walking around with a cellphone, you’ve basically fitted an always-on tracking device to your person. That’s even more the case if there happens to be an eavesdropping device in your vicinity. To combat this, the Electronic Frontier Foundation has created Rayhunter as a warning device.
Rayhunter is built to detect IMSI catchers, also known as Stingrays in the popular lexicon. These are devices that attempt to capture your phone’s IMSI (international mobile subscriber identity) number by pretending to be real cell towers. Information on these devices is tightly controlled by manufacturers, which largely market them for use by law enforcement and intelligence agencies.
To run Rayhunter, all you need is an Orbic RC400L mobile hotspot, which you can currently source for less than $30 USD online. Though experience tells us that could change as the project becomes more popular with hackers. The project offers an install script that will compile the latest version of the software and flash it to the device from a computer running Linux or macOS — Windows users currently have to jump through a few extra hoops to get the same results.
Rayhunter works by analyzing the control traffic between the cell tower and the hotspot to look out for hints of IMSI-catcher activity. Common telltale signs are requests to switch a connection to less-secure 2G standards, or spurious queries for your device’s IMSI. If Rayhunter notes suspicious activity, it turns a line on the Orbic’s display red as a warning. The device’s web interface can then be accessed for more information.
While IMSI catchers really took off on less-secure 2G networks, there are developments that allow similar devices to work on newer cellular standards, too. Meanwhile, if you’ve got your own projects built around cellular security, don’t hesitate to notify the tipsline!
10 thoughts on “Rayhunter Sniffs Out Stingrays For $30”
This probably doesn’t work for cell repeaters on 4g or 5g
Each time the change the G they make a new “stingray”
So this likely will not work on a lot of 4g and 5g networks at least in the USA
Since the federal government versions can do the encryption and decryption too
Your phone cannot tell when it’s connected to a stingray or not, so it’s best to use your own custom encryption and obfuscation
So if they get yo phone signal, the data is just gibberish
But then with most people using smartphones they can install remote access Trojan to spy on GPS, listen to you microphone, and watch that camera
Better have os Kernel protection against that, disable camera and microphone until I want to use em
The GPS says whatever I want it too
But they can also watch the LCD with a fast enough rat
Remember you don’t need to be close to a stingray
You can be 5 or 10 mile away and it’s still listening
Phone always connects to the strongest cell tower by design
And people should know that stingray aren’t necessarily a selective device, it taps everyone’s phone that’s in the area
And federal agents have to stay up all night sifting thru all of it to see if they got what they looking for
Or they just go to the phone company and ISP with a court order and they simply just hand over all your data decrypted and plaintext, that’s when encryption and obfuscation become useful
Not hiding illegal shit, just to piss off thay mitm even more
U güd wit dat CPU?
Seems a bit pointless given the phone companies just give the police the data from the real towers when asked…?
Depends not all police have stingrays
If you suspect a stingray on your phone
You probably have the FBI, cia, or federal government agency watching
The police have to lease sting rays from the military, they down own em, they have a detailed NDA contract on how it supposed to be legally used.
And they charge the state 100x the bomb cost for em
Just remember north Carolina paid 250,000 USD just for one lease, and that was the old model
They don’t actually cost that much to build
100x the BOM
Not 100x Manhattan project cost, they can’t afford
Also if they serve a warrant they have to tell you that they have a warrant to seize that data etc….
If not it’s illegal, and can be considered wiretapping and stealing cables, invasion of privacy
Rayhunter looks like an awesome tool for those wanting to protect their privacy on the go. Love how it empowers users to detect hidden threats like Stingrays. Thats amazing dear.
