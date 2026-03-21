An Electric Jellyfish For Androids

We have to admit, we didn’t know that we wanted a desktop electric jellyfish until seeing [likeablob]’s Denki-Kurage, but it’s one of those projects that just fills a need so perfectly. The need being, of course, to have a Bladerunner-inspired electric animal on your desk, as well as having a great simple application for that Cheap Yellow Display (CYD) that you impulse purchased two years ago.

Maybe we’re projecting a little bit, but you should absolutely check this project out if you’re interested in doing anything with one of the CYDs. They are a perfect little experimentation platform, with a touchscreen, an ESP32, USB, and an SD card socket: everything you need to build a fun desktop control panel project that speaks either Bluetooth or WiFi.

We love [likeablob]’s aesthetic here. The wireframe graphics, the retro-cyber fonts in the configuration mode, and even the ability to change the strength of the current that the electric jellyfish is swimming against make this look so cool. And the build couldn’t be much simpler either. Flash the code using an online web flasher, 3D print out the understated frame, screw the CYD in, et voila! Here’s a direct GitHub link if you’re interested in the wireframe graphics routines.

We’ve seen a bunch of other projects with the CYD, mostly of the obvious control-panel variety. But while we’re all for functionality, it’s nice to see some frivolity as well. Have you made a CYD project lately? Let us know!