Analog Video From An 8-Bit Microcontroller

Although the CRT has largely disappeared from our everyday lives, there was a decades-long timeframe when this was effectively the only display available. It’s an analog display for an analog world, and now that almost everything electronic is digital, these amazing pieces of technology are largely relegated to retro gaming and a few other niche uses. [Maurycy] has a unique CRT that’s small enough to fit in a handheld television, but since there aren’t analog TV stations anymore, he decided to build his own with nothing but an 8-bit microcontroller and a few other small parts.

The microcontroller in question is a fairly standard 8-bit AVR. These microcontrollers have one major limitation when generating the VHF and UHF radio signals needed for analog TV: their natural clock speed is much too low. The maximum output frequency of a pin on this microcontroller is only 6 MHz, and [Maurycy] needs something about two orders of magnitude faster. To solve this problem, [Maurycy] uses a quirk of the square wave generated by toggling a pin at its maximum frequency, which is that a wide range of harmonics will be generated, some of which will have a high enough frequency to be picked up on the handheld analog TV. The microcontroller is configured to use two pins. Toggling the pins into various states allows the humble AVR to generate a usable TV signal.

The scan rate for CRTs is comparably low as well. At the beginning of each frame, there’s enough processing power left on the microcontroller to play Conway’s Game of Life, which is then sent out over the airwaves to the TV. [Maurycy] notes that his harmonics-based video generation method is extremely noisy and probably wouldn’t pass FCC muster. However, the signal Power is so low that it’s unlikely to interfere with anything. If you’re curious about these unusual sideways-built CRTs, though, we recently saw someone take two apart and use them to build a CRT-based VR headset.