A die filer is a useful tool to have if you find yourself filing parts on the regular. It’s basically a machine that reciprocates a file up and down for you so you can focus on filing the part to your desired dimensions. They’re not commonly manufactured these days, so [Richard Huberjohn] set about building his own.
This die filer relies on a simple mechanism to turn rotational motion from a motor into reciprocating linear motion in the vertical plane. A rotating shaft is connected to a crank, which turns a pin in a slotted carrier attached to a linear bearing. As the wheel turns, the pin slides in the carrier, driving it and the linear rod up and down in turn. Attach a file to this, and you have a working die filer. In this case, the rotating shaft is driven by a pair of DC brushed motors, with output stepped down via a gearbox and then a short belt drive. Speed is varied with the aid of an off-the-shelf controller.
If you’re regularly filing small parts, a build like this could speed your work to a great degree. We’ve featured other DIY machine tool builds before, too. If you’re cooking up your own gear for the home workshop, don’t hesitate to let us know on the tipsline!
2 thoughts on “Building A Die Filer From Scratch”
Blondihacks builds a diefiler from scratch too, in a highly detailed 10-part youtube epic: https://youtu.be/_g1F2O-kTNs?si=2tVyv97FMrdl6otK . All metalwork, so if you have just a 3D printer at hand not so easy; great watch though!
There are quite a lot of die filers on youtube. A simple search is a good start to get some inspiration:
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=die+filer
“Pask makes” has built one, “This old Tony” has bought a “professional version” and also some simple pneumatic auto filers. You can also buy a kit with castings for a DIY die filer, but I do find EUR 153 for 2 or 3 kg of cast iron a bit steep. I’d rather weld some pieces of steel together myself. That also gives you the freedom to make it to the size and features you want.
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