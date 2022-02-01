Did You Know That The Raspberry Pi 4 Has More SPI, I2C, UART Ports?

We’ve gotten used to the GPIO-available functions of Raspberry Pi computers remaining largely the same over the years, which is why it might have flown a little bit under the radar: the Raspberry Pi 4 has six SPI controllers, six I2C controllers, and six UARTs – all on its 40-pin header. You can’t make use of all of these at once, but with up to four different connections wired to a single pin you can carve out a pretty powerful combination of peripherals for your next robotics, automation or cat herding project.
The datasheet for these peripherals is pleasant to go through, with all the register maps nicely laid out – even if you don’t plan to work with the register mappings yourself, the maintainers of your preferred hardware enablement libraries will have an easier time! And, of course, these peripherals are present on the Compute Module 4, too. It might feel like such a deluge of interfaces is excessive, however, it lets you achieve some pretty cool stuff that wouldn’t be possible otherwise.
Having multiple I2C interfaces helps deal with various I2C-specific problems, such as address conflicts, throughput issues, and mixing devices that support different maximum speeds, which means you no longer need fancy mux chips to run five low-resolution Melexis thermal camera sensors at once. (Oh, and the I2C clock stretching bug has been fixed!) SPI interfaces are used for devices with high bandwidth, and with a few separate SPI ports, you could run multiple relatively high-resolution displays at once, No-Nixie Nixie clock style.
As for UARTs, the Raspberry Pi’s one-and-a-half UART interface has long been an issue in robotics and home automation applications. With a slew of devices like radio receivers/transmitters, LIDARs and resilient RS485 multi-drop interfaces available in UART form, it’s nice that you no longer have to sacrifice Bluetooth or a debug console to get some fancy sensors wired up to your robot’s brain. You can enable up to six UARTs.
How To Use These Interfaces?
Enabling these interfaces seems to be straightforward, and people on Raspberry Pi forums and other places have been test-driving them for their own endeavors. All three kinds of interfaces can be enabled using
dtoverlay lines in
config.txt. For SPI, the [MaSt] blog helpfully provides some examples:
# enabling SPI6 with two CS pins - one on GPIO16 and other on GPIO26
dtoverlay=spi6-2cs,cs0_pin=16,cs1_pin=26
For I2C and UART, Raspberry Pi forum threads provided a few examples. I2C example:
# Enabling I2C3, with SDA on GPIO4 and SCL on GPIO5
dtoverlay=i2c3,pins_4_5
# Enabling UART, with RTS and CTS pins (omit the 'ctsrts' part to disable them)
dtoverlay=uart3,ctsrts
From here, these interfaces will appear as you’d expect them, as
/dev/spi6,
/dev/i2c-3 and
/dev/ttyAMA* respectively. (The serial ports don’t have aliases yet, so you’ll get one more
/dev/ttyAMA port added to existing ones.)
We were surprised to learn about these new peripherals, and maybe you were too? We can’t wait to see what you’ll do with them.
Main image remixed from Raspberry Pi 4 GPIO pinout diagram by [Les Pounder].
10 thoughts on “Did You Know That The Raspberry Pi 4 Has More SPI, I2C, UART Ports?”
Meh. Needs a true LPT port still.
Just think of the possibilities for controlling old CNC machines.
Seriously?! All you need is a serial adapter on single I2C or SPI port. If your hold up is an LPT port then you’re already out of your depth.
Unless the OP was being sarcastic, then this.
You don’t even really need a serial adapter, though that would work well. There are a good few examples out there of people using the GPIO as straight parallel output, and form a quick google their CNC would likely need 9-12 outputs and 0-5 inputs, which the PI is more than capable of. I’m not super familiar with the GPIO layout, but odds are you could get all the outputs with one register bitmask and the same for the inputs. A quick google shows a good few examples of people interfacing with similar parallel interfaces with RPi GPIOs. It should be able to run reliably at 100kHz with a nice C/C++ driver, of which I saw a few good examples.
Even under Linux you can get speeds that is needed to replace a Motorola 68000 in a Amiga. Pistorm is the project name.
I feel like getting an Intel 8255 PPI clone and hooking it up to some of the GPIOs (8 data in/out and 5 or so control pins) would be a good way to go about adding an the most compatible LPT to a modern platform. For unidirectional parallel port you can build them with a few easy to obtain serial-to-parallel shift register ICs. 3V to 5V can be dealt with more easily if you have use CMOS chips, such as 3V on the SPI input but 5V supply for the outputs. Voltage gets more complicated when you need bidirectional I/O. (but boils down to transistors and resistors which numerous example circuits available online)
Yes, I stumbled across this a few months ago while re-reading specifications and was annoyed I didn’t find it sooner. The 1-and-a-half UART comment really strikes home. I fought with that shortage trying to program a PLC with my Pi 3A. I’ve moved on to other things, but maybe I’ll revisit that with my Pi4, now that it’s easier.
Although not directly related to the Rpi4… The Compute Module 4 (CM4) availability is incredibly bad, like I guess most other manufacturers. However, availability was even poor prior to the component shortages from last year. As for when one can get a CM4…maybe, maybe, stock will be available in late August and even so one can only buy one at a time. It is really too bad that this is the case, as the CM4 is quite a nice module with lots of capabilities a a great price point.
The chip shortage bit aside, i thing the foundation under estimated people going after the CMs, maybe they thought it was going to be mostly industrial uses and OEMs.
With the ease we have today to have custom boards made and sent directly to us ready to go, more and more serious hackers will probably start going after the CMs then the regular Pis. The ability to tap into it’s PCIe ports alone open a huge number of possibilities.
Sure, there are other ways to do this today, but I think the foundations commitment to support is something that keep people going back to the Pi more than more capable competing offerings.
Anyone know a good way to get multiple SPI interfaces clocking in “parallel” on the Pis? DMA? Trying to mux data across several spi-based interfaces at once with minimal latency / OS impact on throughput.
