Disposable vape pens, a sub-genre of electronic cigarettes, have been a fad for a few years now – they’re small self-contained devices with a rechargeable battery and some vape liquid inside. As the battery discharges and the liquid runs out, the entire vape pen is typically thrown out. [Dimitar] wants to change that, however, and teaches us how to reuse as much of the vape pen as possible – as yet another underappreciated source for parts we can use in our projects.
In an extensive intro worklog, he breaks down and documents a vape pen’s inner workings, coupled with a video we’ve placed below the break showing ways to disassemble them. In these, he shows how we can reuse the casing and the plastic parts, should any of us be interested in a project that happens to fit the e-cig form factor. Attention is paid to the sensor that triggers the evaporation – it may look like a microphone, but is actually a purpose-built pressure-sensor with a high-side switch! He tears into one of these in a separate video, showing how to reuse it as a capacitive touch controller. He also aiming to assemble a small database of related resources on GitHub, currently, hosting the files for the protection circuit he developed as part of his recommendations for safely reusing vape pen Li-ion batteries.
[Dimitar]’s journey is ongoing, and we can’t wait to see some fun uses for these components that he will certainly stumble upon on his way! For instance, here’s a hacker using an e-cig battery to power a pair of RGB LED-adorned sunglasses, replacing the AAAA battery they originally came with. We’ve seen hackers make guides on reusing each and every part of microwave ovens, printers and laptops, and we ourselves have talked about reusing ATX power supplies and computer mice.
6 thoughts on “2022 Hackaday Prize: Disposable Vape Pens Turned Project Parts”
Why does a disposable product have a rechargable battery?
It seems awfully despicable.
Yes, products like automobiles last forever and we never dispose of them, so they deserve rechargable batteries. Rust does not exist!
And of course your cell phone was designed to last forever, you will get software updates for what, a couple of months? I guess that counts as non- disposable to you.
And of course you are still using that 486 laptop right? After all it’s not disposable.
Theres a very good reason; they are defective.
When they manufacture and TEST LiOn cells,
they invariably find cells that are duds.
There are several types of defect and
some of these duds hold a significant electrical charge
for many years, just dont re-charge them!
So to answer your question,
they are effectively a non-rechargeable LiOn.
With the HUGE discharge currents available from
High-Rate LiOn, it would be rude not to use them for
SOMETHING requiring High-Rate current.
Personally, i would not charge them,
once or twice might be okay for a one or two time test,
but i would not sleep with it next to me,
and make sure to discharge them
for the very last time, at the end of the day.
(discharge past the protection point to 0 volts)
Interesting…
There are a number of YouTube videos about making a vape rechargeable (not that they are proper mods).
I found a vape last month while walking the dog, some of the inner parts are on my bench.
I did a product prototype for a high powered heater “smoking device”. I used the small pressure sensor, and had it control a bigger FET to get a very big hot heater. I was amazed at the sensor, how it had been optimized for the vape device, the sensor I used had a battery level sense and LED indication, auto timeout for heater activation also showing on a LED indicator, and a broken heater sense that shows on LED. I agree that these should not be considered disposable since the LiPo is being thrown out. The vape units also have all different kinds of battery shapes. The low cost units are very popular – and disposed.
“it may look like a microphone, but is actually a purpose-built pressure-sensor with a high-side switch!”
I was wondering about that!
Thanks!
