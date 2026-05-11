Honda Wants To Complicate Your E-Motorcycle

If you ride a motorcycle, you know it is a bit of an art to manage the transmission on a typical bike. Electric motorcycles lose some of that. You usually just have a throttle and a brake. No transmission and, crucially, no clutch. Honda just patented a simulated clutch for those who want the old-school experience, according to [Ben Purvis], writing for Australian Motorcycle News.

This isn’t just a do-nothing lever on the handlebar. There’s haptic feedback to feel when the clutch engages. The motor responds to your actions on the lever. If you pull the clutch in part of the way, the motor loses power up to the point where there is no engine power with the clutch fully in.

Most interestingly, the software understands that when you raise the throttle with the clutch in and then release the clutch, you expect a sudden burst of torque, and it will accommodate the request.

If you are a casual driver, this may seem like a gimmick. However, according to the post, motocross racers rely on precise power control like this.

If you do your own conversion, you could probably do something similar. Or, we suppose, a new build, if you prefer.