Fibrous Muscles For Humanoid Robotics

At the current rate of robotics development, you might assume that we’re close to Skynet taking over. However, while we likely wouldn’t do well in a physical fight against a robot, we can at least keep the bragging rights of having the cooler actuators. Or at least, that was the case before a new actuator came into town — introducing “Electrofluidic Fiber Muscles”.

Traditional robotic actuators use motors of some kind with a variety of gearboxes or linkages to turn rotational movement into usable movement. This isn’t always the most effective way to run some robotics movements, especially when modeling humans. This is why many have turned to pressurized modes of actuation. Though most don’t show quite the promise of the new player.

Electrofluidic Fiber Muscles use pressure to shorten muscle strands, similar to past actuators. However, these are a tad different, taking advantage of electrofluidic pressure. A small current under high voltage is able to drive a pressure gradient in a long tube. This tube can then be connected to both an extensor and flexor portion of an actuating circuit, similar to a biological mechanical system. Better yet, this driving pressure pump can be spun around the fibers themselves, making a tight package.

Unfortunately, it will probably be a bit till we see this inside a hobbyist robot. Until then, make sure to check out some other actuator feats!