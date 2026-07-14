At the current rate of robotics development, you might assume that we’re close to Skynet taking over. However, while we likely wouldn’t do well in a physical fight against a robot, we can at least keep the bragging rights of having the cooler actuators. Or at least, that was the case before a new actuator came into town — introducing “Electrofluidic Fiber Muscles”.
Traditional robotic actuators use motors of some kind with a variety of gearboxes or linkages to turn rotational movement into usable movement. This isn’t always the most effective way to run some robotics movements, especially when modeling humans. This is why many have turned to pressurized modes of actuation. Though most don’t show quite the promise of the new player.
Electrofluidic Fiber Muscles use pressure to shorten muscle strands, similar to past actuators. However, these are a tad different, taking advantage of electrofluidic pressure. A small current under high voltage is able to drive a pressure gradient in a long tube. This tube can then be connected to both an extensor and flexor portion of an actuating circuit, similar to a biological mechanical system. Better yet, this driving pressure pump can be spun around the fibers themselves, making a tight package.
Unfortunately, it will probably be a bit till we see this inside a hobbyist robot. Until then, make sure to check out some other actuator feats!
One thought on “Fibrous Muscles For Humanoid Robotics”
Micro McKibben Musles? pretty cool.
Ive played with larger homebrew McKibbens, and Festo fluidic muscles a bit. Its pretty impressive the level of strength and control you can get with them. We were able to get a single leg on a test stand to do squats while supporting 200 pounds using an opposing pair of DMSP-40’s. Unfortunately, when we tried to switch from air driven to fluid driven the actuators failed. Had we read the included paperwork we would have saved ourselves a huge headache and $1500.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)