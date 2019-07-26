Hackaday Podcast 028: Brain Skepticism Turned Up To 11, Web Browsing In ’69, Verilog For 7400 Logic, 3D Printing In Particle Board

Hackaday Editors Mike Szczys and Elliot Williams cover the most interesting hacks over the past week. So much talk of putting computers in touch with our brains has us skeptical on both tech and timeline. We celebrated the 40th Anniversary of the Walkman, but the headphones are the real star. Plus, Verilog isn’t just for FPGAs, you can synthesize 7400 circuits too! Elliot is enamored of an additive/subtractive printing process that uses particle board, and we discuss a couple of takes on hybrid-powered drones.
Episode 028 Show Notes:
New This Week:
- 5G Power Usage Is Making Phones Overheat In Warm Weather
- Notable Hackaday Deadlines:
- The South American Power Outage That Plunged 48 Million Into Blackout
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- External Buffer Boosts 3D Printer Filament Splicing On The Palette 2
- Control Your Web Browser Like It’s 1969
- Breathing LED Done With Raw Logic Synthesized From A Verilog Design
- Synthesis library by Dan Ravensloft: 74series.lib
- 3D Printer Meets CNC Router To Make Wood Prints
- Create A Low-Cost, High-Accuracy LCR Meter With An STM32 MCU
- Hybrid Drones Could Have Massively Extended Flight Times
Quick Hacks:
- Mike’s Picks:
- Elliot’s Picks: