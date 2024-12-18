Catching The View From The Edge Of Space

Does “Pix or it didn’t happen” apply to traveling to the edge of space on a balloon-lofted solar observatory? Yes, it absolutely does.
The breathtaking views on this page come courtesy of IRIS-2, a compact imaging package that creators [Ramón García], [Miguel Angel Gomez], [David Mayo], and [Aitor Conde] recently decided to release as open source hardware. It rode to the edge of space aboard Sunrise III, a balloon-borne solar observatory designed to study solar magnetic fields and atmospheric plasma flows.
To do that the observatory needed a continual view of the Sun over an extended period, so the platform was launched from northern Sweden during the summer of 2024. It rose to 37 km (23 miles) and stayed aloft in the stratosphere tracking the never-setting Sun for six and a half days before landing safely in Canada.
Strictly speaking, IRIS-2 wasn’t part of the primary mission, at least in terms of gathering solar data. Rather, the 5 kg (11 pound) package was designed to provide engineering data about the platform, along with hella cool video of the flight. To that end, it was fitted with four GoPro cameras controlled by an MPS340 microcontroller. The cameras point in different directions to capture all the important action on the platform, like the main telescope slewing to track the sun, as well as details of the balloon system itself.
The controller was programmed to record 4K video at 30 frames per second during launch and landing, plus fifteen minutes of 120 FPS video during the balloon release. The rest of the time, the cameras took a single frame every two minutes, which resulted in some wonderful time-lapse sequences. The whole thing was powered by 56 AA batteries, and judging by the video below it performed flawlessly during the flight, despite the penetrating stratospheric cold and blistering UV exposure.
Hats off to the IRIS-2 team for this accomplishment. Sure, the videos are a delight, but this is more than just eye candy. Seeing how the observatory and balloon platform performed during flight provides valuable engineering data that will no doubt improve future flights.
10 thoughts on “Catching The View From The Edge Of Space”
There’s gotta be a reason I’m not seeing… But 56 AA cells? That just seems like a ton of weight unless it’s ballast or balancing.
Lithium-Iron (NOT Li-ion or LiFEPO4) is indisputably the best chemistry for this task – high current output, high energy density, operates down to -60 C and below. And conveniently available in AA size as the Energizer Ultimate Lithium series — even available at Home Depot.
It was 56 NiMH Eneloop AA cells, (8 in parallel, 7 in series) according to github
Yeah, saw that, was composing my comment below while yours got posted.
Oh, and the lithium AA is just 15 g mass (cf 23 g for typical alkalines).
But actually reading the docs, they use Eneloop NiMH. Not the great choice. Heavy (27 g!), and performance drops dramatically below freezing. BUT, they are rechargeable, which is needed for a long-duration solar-powered balloon, and if they can keep the batteries warm in the 24-hour sunlight it might work fine.
It would be interesting to see what drove the decision to use these batteries and dedicated such a large fraction of the craft weight budget to them.
When they quote “energy” as “3 Watts/h” and specific energy in “W/g” it does raise questions about their engineering decisions though.
What’s delightful about balloon trips to near-space is the reminder that, while the cutting edge of technology always belongs to a tiny elite, the cutting edges from past decades are still making their way into everyday life. Like, balloons have been a thing for 240 years and the idea’s still bearing fruit, and most technology is much newer than that.
Nice landing! thunk
Any pictures of stars captured in the daytime? (other than the sun)
So this was actually a piggyback mission on the MUCH larger Sunrise III telescope observatory: 3.5 tonnes! The 5 kg mass budget here wouldn’t be that important. That’s a huge balloon.
Now I’m wondering how you stabilize a 1m telescope hanging from a million cubic meters of balloon. Momentum wheels, yes, but how do you desaturate? Precess and torque against the balloon/gravity vector?
