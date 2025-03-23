Hackaday Links: March 23, 2025

What a long, strange trip it’s been for NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Bruce Wilmore, who finally completed their eight-day jaunt to space after 289 days. The duo returned to Earth from the ISS on Tuesday along with two other returning astronauts in a picture-perfect splashdown, complete with a dolphin-welcoming committee. For the benefit of those living under rocks these past nine months, Williams and Wilmore slipped the surly bonds way back in June on the first crewed test flight of the Boeing Starliner, bound for a short stay on the ISS before a planned return in the same spacecraft. Alas, all did not go to plan as their ride developed some mechanical difficulties on the way upstairs, and so rather than risk their lives on a return in a questionable capsule, NASA had them cool their heels for a couple of months while Starliner headed home without them.

There’s been a lot of talk about how Butch and Suni were “stranded,” but that doesn’t seem fair to us. Sure, their stay on the ISS was unplanned, or at least it wasn’t Plan A; we’re sure this is always a contingency NASA allows for when planning missions. Also unfortunate is the fact that they didn’t get paid overtime for the stay, not that you’d expect they would. But on the other hand, if you’re going to get stuck on a work trip, it might as well be at the world’s most exclusive and expensive resort.

Speaking of space, while it’s statistically unlikely that anyone reading this will ever get there, you can still get a little taste of what space travel is like if you’re willing to give up ten days of your life to lie in a waterbed. What’s more, the European Space Agency will pay you 5,000 euros to do it. The experiment is part of the ESA’s Vivaldi III campaign, an exploration of the effects of extended spaceflight on the human body. The “waterbed” thing is a little misleading, though; since the setup is designed to simulate the posture the body takes in microgravity, they use a tank of water (heated, we hope) with a waterproof cover to submerge volunteers up to their torso. This neutral body posture looks pretty comfortable if you’re sleeping in space, but we tend to think it’d get annoying pretty quickly down here. Especially for potty breaks, which aren’t done astronaut-style but rather by being transferred to a trolley which lets you do your business without breaking from the neutral posture. Still, 5,000 euros is 5,000 euros.

Bad news for the meme-making community, as it appears AI might be coming for you, too. A recent study found that LLMs like ChatGPT can meme better than humans, at least under certain conditions. To come to that conclusion, researchers used some pretty dank meme templates and pitted humans against ChatGPT-4o to come up with meme-worthy captions. They also had a different group of humans collaborate with the LLM to come up with meme captions, which for practical purposes probably means the humans let the chatbot do the heavy lifting and just filtered out the real stinkers. When they showed the memes to crowdsourced participants to rate them on humor, creativity, and shareability, they found that the LLM consistently produced memes that scored higher across all three categories. This makes sense when you think about it; the whole job of an LLM is to look at a bunch of words and come up with a consensus on what the next word should be. Happily, the funniest memes were written by humans, and the human-LLM collaborations were judged more creative and shareable. So we’ve got that going for us, which is good.

We noted the passing of quite a few surplus electronics shops in this space before, and the closing of each of them, understandable as they may, marks the end of an era. But we recently learned about one surplus outfit that’s still going strong. Best Electronics, which specializes in Atari retrocomputing, has been going strong for over 40 years, a neat trick when Atari itself went bankrupt over 30 years ago. While they appear to have a lot of new old stock bits and bobs — they’re said to have acquired “thousands and thousands” of pallets of Atari goods from their Sunnyvale warehouse when the company folded — they also claim to spend a lot of money on engineering development. Their online presence is delightfully Web 1.0, making it pretty hard to sort through, but we think that development is mainly upgraded PCBs for things like joysticks and keyboards. Whatever they’re doing, they should just keep on doing it.

And finally, have you ever seen a knitted breadboard? Now you have, and while it’s of no practical value, we still love it. Alanna Okun made it for the ITP Stupid Hackathon at NYU back in February. There aren’t any instructions or build docs, so it’s not clear how it works, but from the photos we’d guess there’s either conductive yarn or solid copper wire knitted into the pattern to serve as bus bars.