Building An X86 Gaming PC Without Intel, NVIDIA Or AMD Parts

This is an interesting challenge from the “why not?” files — [GPUSpecs] over on YouTube built a gaming PC without using a single component from NVIDIA, Intel, or AMD. That immediately makes us think of the high-power ARM workstations or perhaps even perhaps the new “AI workstations” coming available with RISC V architecture, but the challenge here was specifically “gaming PC,” not workstation. A gaming PC, without a GPU by one of those three? To make it even more interesting, the x86 CPU isn’t Intel or AMD either.
If you’re of a certain vintage, you may remember Cyrix. Cyrix reverse-engineered the x86 ISA and made their own compatible chips in the 90s, before being bought out by National Semiconductor, and then VIA Technologies. VIA partnered with the Government of Shanghai to found Zhaoxin, and it is from Zhaoxin that the KaiXian KX 7000 CPU hails — an x86-64 device, that isn’t Intel or AMD. We’ve actually covered the company before. This particular chip benchmarks like an old i5, so not spectacular, but usable.
The GPU is also Chinese: a Moore Threads MTT S80, with 16 GB of DDR6 vRAM, 4096 shading units, 256 texture mapping units, and 256 ROPs. On paper, that looks like a very respectable graphics card, but it’s not clear how well the games [GPUSpecs] tested were actually using it. Based on the numbers he was getting in his testing, there are some serious driver issues with this card. Even Black Myth: Wukong, which is supposed to be a game the card targets, was sitting at 13.6 FPS on low settings and 1080p. That almost feels like integrated graphics numbers, not something a beefy GPU would give you — but it matches what other reviewers were saying when the card first came out.
So if you’re looking for a sanction-proof gaming rig, we’re sorry to say it’s not quite ready for triple-A. On the other hand, it’s a neat hack and we didn’t know this box could even get built. Right now, it looks like you will need at least one of the big three names to game on–you can game on ARM with NVIDIA graphics, or even with Intel graphics, and of course AMD, which has been in the works the longest.
6 thoughts on “Building An X86 Gaming PC Without Intel, NVIDIA Or AMD Parts”
Yeah. I had a Biostar mainboard with a VIA C7D processor by late 2000s.
The PC ran Windows XP on max. memory expansion (4GB installed ca. 3,5 GB usable).
The PC later got an SATA SSD, but a small one (64GB)..
Boot prompts that contain the Gold Star logo and programs that output an audio sample of an American lady saying, shareware. Nostalgia.
What also comes to my mind:
Cyrix/TI 486DLC and 486SLC/486SXL processors for 386DX and 386SX motherboards.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cyrix_Cx486DLC
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cyrix_Cx486SLC
Yeah…my first 486 was a 486DLC upgrade on my 386DX motherboard. However, I didn’t use it for long, as older DOS games were basically unplayable…the combo wreaked havoc with CPU timings.
It was however a fun time for IT…with the Cyrix and AMD CPU’s of the 90’s. With the exception of memory (still it seems), you could put together a PC for small-change if you knew “where” to buy the Asian imports from, directly.
I had a 486DLC-40. I remember that I was a bit disappointed by its speed. It wasn’t much faster than my 386DX-33 before. But then found out that the issue was that my motherboard’s BIOS didn’t have support for it, and that it didn’t enable the CPU’s L1 cache. The cache could simply be enabled by programming one or two registers (or so I remember, maybe I just had to execute a few special instructions, I don’t remember anymore), so I hacked a quick .com program together in debug.exe. And it worked! Now it was faster than my friend’s 386DX-40, while being a cheaper upgrade. :)
I already had a 387 coprocessor in that motherboard. But the 386/387 combo is not 486-compatible, and a few programs I wanted to use needed a 486. I didn’t have the money for a real 486 (I was a student), and the 486DLC/387 combo was recognized as being a 486DX. So it was a great success.
In the end I never had a real 486DX computer. I could use that 486DLC for such a long time that I could save enough money to skip the rest of the 486 generation, buy a Pentium 90 with corresponding mobo and memory, and still sell the 486DLC for a nice price too.
Moral of the story is that those cheap CPUs may not have the power of the ‘real thing’, but that their value for money is always super. And they are great for bridging gaps when you temporarily don’t have the money for the ‘real thing’. And if you are a bit lucky and save your money, you can skip a whole generation of CPUs and get the ‘next real thing’ instead of that old ‘real thing’. :)
Of course, now I have a job, make money, and can just buy ten ‘real things’ if I want. But to be honest, I like to spend my money wisely, and would still rather buy just the power that I can get by with for the lowest price I can. It’s a matter of principle. ;)
China is getting closer and closer to being the only self-sufficient country on Earth.
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