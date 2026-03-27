Hackaday Podcast Episode 363: The History Of PLA, Laser DIY PCBs, And Corporate Craziness

What did Elliot Williams and Al Williams read on Hackaday last week? Tune in and find out. After a bit of news, [Vik Oliver] chimes in with some deep PLA knowledge. Then the topic changed to pressure advance measurements, SDRs, making super-resolution PCBs with a fiber laser, and more.
Want to 3D print wire strippers? A robot arm? Or just make your own Z-80? Those hacks are in there, too.
For the long articles, we talked about old tech, including the :CueCat and the Iomega Zip Drive. Let us know if you had either one in the comments.
What do you think? Leave us a comment or record something and send it to our mailbag.
Download a copy of the podcast with no corporate trackers in the clean MP3.
News:
- Google Unveils New Process For Installing Unverified Android Apps
- TICKETS TO HOPE 26 — 2600 Magazine
- Get Your Green Power On!
Mailbag
- History of PLA from Vik Oliver
- Got something to share for the Mailbag? Drop us a line.
What’s that Sound?
- Think you know that sound? Fill out the form for a chance to win!
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Direct Pressure Advance Measurement For Fast Calibration
- Building A $50 SDR With 20 MHz Bandwidth
- Using A Fiber Laser To Etch 0.1 Mm PCB Traces
- Build This Open-Source Graphics Calculator
- The Most Intricate Of Freeform Digital Clocks
- PicoZ80 Is A Drop-in Replacement For Everyone’s Favorite Zilog CPU
Quick Hacks:
- Elliot’s Picks:
- Al’s Picks:
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