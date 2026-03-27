Hackaday Podcast Episode 363: The History Of PLA, Laser DIY PCBs, And Corporate Craziness

What did Elliot Williams and Al Williams read on Hackaday last week? Tune in and find out. After a bit of news, [Vik Oliver] chimes in with some deep PLA knowledge. Then the topic changed to pressure advance measurements, SDRs, making super-resolution PCBs with a fiber laser, and more.

Want to 3D print wire strippers? A robot arm? Or just make your own Z-80? Those hacks are in there, too.

For the long articles, we talked about old tech, including the :CueCat and the Iomega Zip Drive. Let us know if you had either one in the comments.

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