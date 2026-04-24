Hackaday Podcast Episode 367: Radioactive Weather, Continuous Pickles, And Moon Junk

When Elliot Williams and Al Williams compare their notes on the week in Hackaday, you know you’ll get at least one or two bad puns. How bad? Tune in and find out.

This week, Tom Nardi visits several in-person events, and Elliot and Al talk about smart buttons, Itanium, ejecting things from a rocket, and the infinite pickle. Will Elliot build the coin flipper? Will Al use plasma at his next cookout? Hard to say.

For the can’t miss articles, this week, Al swept the category with a post on splices and another on what human junk is still sitting on the moon.

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Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles: