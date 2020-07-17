Hackaday Podcast 076: Grinding Compression Screws, Scratching PCBs, And Melting Foam

Hackaday editors Elliot Williams and Mike Szczys are enamored by this week’s fabrication hacks. There’s a PCB mill that isolates traces by scratching rather than cutting. You won’t believe how awesome this angle-cutter jig is at creating tapered augers for injection molding/extruding plastic. And you may not need an interactive way to cut foam, but the art from the cut pieces is more than a mere shadow of excellence. Plus we gab about a clever rotary encoder circuit, which IDE is the least frustrating, and the go-to tools for hard drive recovery.
Take a look at the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!
Episode 076 Show Notes:
New This Week:
- Roboticist Grant Imahara Of Mythbusters Fame Dies Of Aneurysm At Age 49
- Don’t Wait, You Need To See Comet NEOWISE Right Now
- Dream Team Members Announced For The 2020 Hackaday Prize
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Making PCBs The Easy Way
- Learn The Secrets Of Matching Bottle Cap Threads To One Another
- Making Smalltalk On A Raspberry Pi
- Interactive CNC Foam Cutter Churns Out Abstract Art
- Open-Source Grinder Makes Compression Screws For Plastic Extruders Easy
- Spoofing An Analog Rotary Knob With An ATtiny, And Vampiric Power
Quick Hacks:
