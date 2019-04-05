Hackaday Podcast Ep13: Naked Components, Shocking Power Supplies, Eye-Popping Clock, And Hackaday Prize

Editors Mike Szczys and Elliot Williams geek out about all things hackerdom. Did you catch all of our April Fools nods this week? Get the inside scoop on those, and also the inside scoop on parts that have been cut in half for our viewing pleasure. And don’t miss Mike’s interview with a chip broker in the Shenzhen Electronics markets.
We rap about the newly announced Hackaday Prize, a word clock to end all other word clocks, the delights of transformerless power supplies, and tricks of non-contact voltage testers. You’ll even find an ode to the App Note, as well as a time when electronics came in wooden cases. And who doesn’t love a Raspberry Pi that grinds for you on Nintendo Switch games?
Take a look at the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!
Direct download (60.1 MB)
Places to follow Hackaday podcasts:
Episode 013 Show Notes:
New This Week:
- 2019 Hackaday Prize: It’s all about product development, with $200,000 is cash prizes
- Elliot’s Eggbot still shipping. He wishes he’d DIYed the board after all.
- April Fools!
- 26-Meter long flexible PCB build for a UAV (mentioned in) Hackaday Links: March 31, 2019
- Flex circuits are the future… you should give it a try in the Flexible PCB Contest!
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Mains Power Supply for ATtiny Project is Probably a Bad Idea
- Farming Items With RasPi-Modified Joycons
- DG333A SPDT Analog Switch
- MCP4725 DAC
- Grab an Image From Your O-scope The Easy Way
- A Word Clock, The Hard Way
- Components Cut in Half Reveal their Inner Beauty
- Developing The Ultimate Open Source Radio Control Transmitter
Quick Hacks:
- Elliot’s Picks:
- Mike’s Picks:
Can’t-Miss Articles:
- In Praise Of The App Note
- Philips I2C level shifter app note: AN97055
- TI Design Reference: Op-Amps for Everyone
- Teardown Of A 50 Year Old Modem
Interview:
- Endy is a chip broker with a booth in the SEG building of Huaqiangbei.
- Thank you to Scotty Allen of Strange Parts for connecting us with Endy for this interview.