Hackaday Podcast Episode 365: Early 3DP Engineering, A New CAD Interface, And Flying Around The Moon

Humans flew around the Moon this week, but Hackaday Editors Elliot Williams and Tom Nardi were stuck on Earth — luckily, there was no shortage of stories and hacks to keep them occupied. From the news that Linux might be putting the i486 out to pasture, to the fascinating potential of the threadless ball screw and connecting Bluetooth calipers up to FreeCAD.
You’ll hear about the latest in Internet via high-altitude balloon, the zen of organizing your parts bins, all the problems with Markdown files, and a deep-dive into making a convincing LED fire effect. The episode wraps up with some polarizing opinions on long term data storage, and a freewheeling discussion about the importance of literal moonshots.
Check out the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!
Flying around the Moon? Download this episode in DRM-free MP3 so you’ll have something to listen to.
Episode 365 Show Notes:
News:
- 2026 Hackaday Europe: First Round Of Speakers Announced!
- Intel 486 Support Likely To Be Removed In Linux 7.1
- Espressif’s New ESP32-S31: Dual-Core RISC-V With WiFi 6 And GBit Ethernet
What’s that Sound?
- Think you know that sound? Fill out the form for a chance to win!
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- The Threadless Ball Screw Never Took Off, But Don’t Write It Off
- Pocket-Sized E-Ink Gets A Firmware Upgrade
- Turning A Bluetooth Caliper Into A FreeCAD Input Device
- Tracking Parts Box Usage With Stickers
- Magnetic Levitation Using An Induction Cooktop
- Flying Cell Towers For Lower-Latency
Quick Hacks:
- Elliot’s Picks:
- Tom’s Picks:
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