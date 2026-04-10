Hackaday Podcast Episode 365: Early 3DP Engineering, A New CAD Interface, And Flying Around The Moon

Humans flew around the Moon this week, but Hackaday Editors Elliot Williams and Tom Nardi were stuck on Earth — luckily, there was no shortage of stories and hacks to keep them occupied. From the news that Linux might be putting the i486 out to pasture, to the fascinating potential of the threadless ball screw and connecting Bluetooth calipers up to FreeCAD.

You’ll hear about the latest in Internet via high-altitude balloon, the zen of organizing your parts bins, all the problems with Markdown files, and a deep-dive into making a convincing LED fire effect. The episode wraps up with some polarizing opinions on long term data storage, and a freewheeling discussion about the importance of literal moonshots.

Check out the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!

Flying around the Moon? Download this episode in DRM-free MP3 so you’ll have something to listen to.

Episode 365 Show Notes:

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Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

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