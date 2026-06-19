Hackaday Podcast Episode 374: Flippin’ Phones, Sexy Spraysers, And Frikkin’ Lasers

Things are back to normal around the Podcast studio, and this week you’ll hear the dulcet tones of Elliot Williams and Kristina Panos.

I n Hackaday news, we still have a Frikkin’ Lasers Challenge going on, and now you can even enter your project into it! Join the ranks, won’t you?

Not only do we have a triple mailbag this week, we have another failed attempt at guessing the sound by Kristina. However, [Baron Maximilian von Knuthausen] knew that it was a train, a British one, even. Then it’s on to the hacks, of course, which ought to go far in explaining the show title.

Check out the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!

Download in lovely MP3.

Episode 374 Show Notes:

News:

The Frikkin Lasers Contest Starts Now (a couple weeks ago, that is).

Mailbag:

Triple scoop! [Brett Gibson] asked whether the Hackaday Europe talks will be posted, [AT] dreams of electric tweezers, and we have an audio missive from [Shlomo Yitzchak Kaganoff], who wants to know what the most elaborate and/or interesting home automation is that exists. Can you weigh in? Of course you can. Will you?

Found Footage: Elliot Williams Talks Nexus Technologies

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles: